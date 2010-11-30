Chelsea Handler: I Hate Being Seen Next to Jen Aniston in a Bikini
Chelsea Handler says she had a great time spending the Thanksgiving holiday with pal Jen Aniston in Mexico.
The only downside?
"I was trying not to get photographed next to her in a bathing suit, for obvious reasons," the E! star, 35, said Tuesday on NBC's "Tonight Show."
When Leno flashed a photo of a bikini-clad Handler's backside, she quipped, "It's not even cute! I was probably trying to bend over and pick up a margarita. You know how I feel about my margaritas, Jay!"
During the interview, she also chatted about 50 Cent.
Though numerous sources tell Us Weekly they are an item, she insisted they're just friends -- and that he hasn't even met her family.
She joked about vacationing with him.
"I can't bring 50 Cent with me, 'cause he's not a strong swimmer!" she teased.
"It's Fiddy Cent, isn't it?" Leno asked.
"I don't know, I call him Curtis when we're having sex," she deadpanned. "No, but he does have a real name. His name is Curtis. Curtis ... I don't know, I should find out."
As for her ex, animal expert Dave Salmoni, Handler said, "We just did not have anything else to talk about. No, he's a really nice guy ... It was a short relationship, you know, in and out."
