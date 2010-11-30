Chelsea Handler says she had a great time spending the Thanksgiving holiday with pal Jen Aniston in Mexico.

The only downside?

"I was trying not to get photographed next to her in a bathing suit, for obvious reasons," the E! star, 35, said Tuesday on NBC's "Tonight Show."

When Leno flashed a photo of a bikini-clad Handler's backside, she quipped, "It's not even cute! I was probably trying to bend over and pick up a margarita. You know how I feel about my margaritas, Jay!"

During the interview, she also chatted about 50 Cent.

Though numerous sources tell Us Weekly they are an item, she insisted they're just friends -- and that he hasn't even met her family.

She joked about vacationing with him.

"I can't bring 50 Cent with me, 'cause he's not a strong swimmer!" she teased.

"It's Fiddy Cent, isn't it?" Leno asked.

"I don't know, I call him Curtis when we're having sex," she deadpanned. "No, but he does have a real name. His name is Curtis. Curtis ... I don't know, I should find out."

As for her ex, animal expert Dave Salmoni, Handler said, "We just did not have anything else to talk about. No, he's a really nice guy ... It was a short relationship, you know, in and out."

