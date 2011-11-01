Chelsea Handler knows a lot about sex -- her first book highlighted her multiple one-night-stands, after all. But one thing she's not so sure about? Today's preferred method of female grooming.

"First it was laser hair removal. You put yourself through that torture, and then it's, 'Sorry, laser hair removal's out of style!' And you're like, 'What?' So I'm not going to be tricked into this other thing," she tells the December issue of Glamour. "I might put a Crest Whitestrip up there, but I will not go and bleach it."

VIDEO: Chelsea spoofs UsMagazine.com

Since her late night talk show premiered in 2007, Handler, 36, has been lauded for similarly candid confessions.

"My mouth has gotten me in trouble my entire life," she says. "I just happen to be making a career out of it."

VIDEO: Chelsea accidentally pees the bed laughing

Handler's close pal Whitney Cummings, 29, explains the New Jersey native's mass appeal: "Chelsea's not 'funny for a girl.' She's funny, period. And she's single-handedly undoing the stereotype that women aren't supportive of women in the business."

Echoes close Handler pal Reese Witherspoon, 35: "She's a multimedia mogul and she believes that the better one woman does, the better all women do."

VIDEO: Chelsea plays a naughty prank on pal Heather McDonald

But according to Handler, it's more simple than that: "I think women see themselves in me," she tells Glamour. "I'm making a fool out of myself for us. I'm happy to do it."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly