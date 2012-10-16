Leave it to Chelsea Handler to make things uncomfortable.

Jennifer Aniston appeared on Handler's revamped Chelsea Lately October 15, where the 37-year-old comedienne teased her often braless pal in front of millions of at-home viewers. "I'm very excited because you play a stripper in your new movie [We're the Millers]," Handler told Aniston, 43. "I know it's not close to coming out yet, but you know everyone here at work loves your nipples, right?"

PHOTOS: Chelsea Handler's A-list BFFs

An embarrassed Aniston chuckled and covered her face with her hands. "Every time she comes on this show, there's always something where her nipples are very, very pronounced," Handler informed the audience. "Not today. Oh, actually I can see one!"

Aniston burst into a fit of giggles. "Oh, geez!" the red-faced star said. "Now I just made myself chilled. So, anyway. . ."

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston mocks Chelsea Handler's hygiene on After Lately

Handler's interview with Aniston had its sweet moments, too. When asked about her August 10 proposal from actor Justin Theroux, 41, Aniston teared up. "I just got verklempt," Aniston said while wiping away tears.

"He's the greatest guy ever," Handler told the once-married actress. "You guys make the greatest couple ever."

New Jersey native Handler then added, "I know you didn't want to tell me you were engaged because you think I follow everything you do and rip you off."

"Well, can I say something?" Aniston said. "You do! I just saw my sports doctor for the first time backstage; I haven't been able to get an appointment with him. And then I haven't seen my yoga teacher since we went to Cabo two years ago."

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston embarrasses herself in front of Chelsea Handler's on-and-off beau

"But you can do this," Aniston told Handler, pointing to her $500,000 8 carat engagement ring. "That would be a good thing to do. That would be wonderful to make an honest woman out of you. Any takers?"

Chelsea Lately airs weeknights at 11 p.m. EST on the E! network.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Chelsea Handler Mocks Jennifer Aniston's "Very Pronounced" Nipples