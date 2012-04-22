Comedian Chelsea Handler reunited with her ex-boyfriend Andre Balazs because they were still "madly in love" despite their difficult split.

The TV funnywoman films her late night talk show, "Chelsea Lately," in Los Angeles, while her hotelier partner Balazs is based in New York. The distance took its toll on their romance and they split in November.

However, they recently revived their relationship and Handler reveals they are determined to work even harder to keep their union together.

She tells More magazine, "My boyfriend, Andre ... We just got back together literally yesterday. We had dated for nine months, a long-distance relationship with all the stresses and traveling and running around. It wasn't a real life; we weren't living together."

"So, Andre came to me yesterday and said, 'I think we have to try to make this work again.' And I agreed because we're still madly in love, and he has done a lot of the things I've asked him to, and I've done a lot of the stuff he's asked me to ... It's just a matter of ... understanding each other better -- getting to know what the other person's needs are and not basing all your behavior on your own desire."

"Sometimes you don't want to fly five hours to go see somebody, but sometimes that person needs you there ... It's that kind of selflessness and thoughtfulness."

However, Handler isn't sure whether the relationship will end in marriage, adding, "I've never been proposed to, and I don't know that that's in my future ... I don't know that I'm marriage material. I don't know if I would ever want to be someone's wife. It makes breaking up much more complicated."