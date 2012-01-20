Reese Witherspoon is one of Chelsea Handler's closest celebrity pals, but in a clip from Sunday's all new episode of After Lately, the 35-year-old Oscar winner becomes her biggest nightmare.

VIDEO: Exclusive details on Reese Witherspoon's After Lately cameo

The problem: Witherspoon enlists the help of Handler's writing staff to prepare a speech, but her perky demeanor grates on Handler, 36. "She is driving me crazy!" Handler complains behind Witherspoon's back. "She is so awful."

PHOTOS: Reese's red carpet evolution

The comedienne and bestselling author ignores her employees' polite suggestion to confront Witherspoon, explaining: "What am I supposed to do? I'm gonna go tell Reese Witherspoon that I think she sucks? She's a mess!"

VIDEO: Chelsea leaks a nude picture of an After Lately star

Will Witherspoon catch Handler badmouthing her? Watch the clip (above) to find out and tune in for an all-new episode of After Lately Sunday at 11 p.m. EST on E!.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly