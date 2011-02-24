Looks like things are most definitely still on between Chelsea Handler and Andre Balazs!

About a month after Handler, 35, was spotted smooching Uma Thurman's hotelier ex, 54, the duo packed on the PDA at a Hollywood bash on Wednesday.

Alongside such A-listers as Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway, Gerard Butler and others, the pair were "inseparable" at an intimate pre-Oscars bash hosted by Hollywood honcho Harvey Weinstein, a witness tells UsMagazine.com.

The comedienne was "giggling" as Balazs whispered in her ear as they chatted up Ginnifer Goodwin. "She rarely left his side," the reveler adds; the happy pair even spent a moment in the lobby making out!

Handler was first spotted with Balazs in late January; she broke up with rapper 50 Cent over the holidays, another insider told Us Weekly.

The hip-hop star "spent Christmas sending her gifts, but she sent them back," the source said. "She put a note on one that said, 'I can buy my own gifts.'"

As for Handler's new man? "He's exactly her type," a pal told Us.

