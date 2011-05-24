Chelsea Handler, the outspoken host of "Chelsea Lately," made a shocking admission to the New York Times in a new interview.

"I had an abortion when I was 16, because that's what I should have done," said Chelsea after venting her grievances over reality shows like "16 and Pregnant" that she thinks rewards girls "for being pregnant when you're a teenager."

The admission is in line with the comedienne's openness in her memoir "Are You There Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea" which is being made into a sitcom coming soon to NBC. In the book, Chelsea describes her struggles with weight and her complicated relationship with her father.

"Chelsea Lately" airs weeknights on E!. Chelsea's new book "Lies that Chelsea Handler Told Me" is out now.

