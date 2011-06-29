Pippa Middleton wasn't the only lady with royal connections at Wimbledon on Wednesday. An observer tells Us Weekly that a much more low-key Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry's on-and-off girlfriend of four years, was also spotted taking in some tennis --and stopping into the member's enclosure for a salmon lunch -- at the London tournament.

The 25-year-old lawyer-in-training's day of tennis without her royal beau came amid a surprising new claim in UK tabloid The Sun -- alleging that Harry, 26, has moved on to Florence Brudenell-Bruce, a stunning lingerie model.

Harry's supposed new girlfriend is both wealthy and descended from British war hero and seventh Earl of Cardigan, James Thomas Brudenell.

"She is a lot of fun, blonde and very good-looking. Harry really likes her," the Sun quotes an insider as saying.

Neither the Palace nor Davy have commented on talk of a split or any Brudenell-Bruce romance.

But Davy went nearly unnoticed grabbing her lunch at Wimbledon as waitresses buzzed about another rumored Harry paramour: Pippa, spotted getting cozy at the tournament with her ex Alex Loudon.

"One [waitress] came up to Chelsy not realizing who she was and asked, 'Have you seen Pippa, do you know where she's sitting?'," the observer tells Us. "Chelsy didn't mind at all, she pointed out Pippa and Alex to the waitress with a smile on her face."

