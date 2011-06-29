Singer/actress Kristin Chenoweth plans to undergo surgery because she's sick of suffering from a debilitating ear condition.

"The Glee" star is believed to have Meniere's disease, a disorder of the inner-ear that affects balance and hearing and is known to cause severe headaches and nausea.

She has suffered from the condition for many years and admits she often loses her balance on stage and even has to occasionally cancel performances.

Chenoweth insists she's fed up with her symptoms, telling fans she wants an operation to ease her suffering.

In a post on Twitter.com, Chenoweth writes, "It's been crazy with (my) ears... I may (get) surgery. I'm so done... I can't live like this. It's awful. And people (that) have it get what I mean."