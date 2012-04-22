Reported by WENN

Cher has come under fire from officials in Adelaide, Australia after her key to the city turned up on eBay.com.

The pop superstar was presented with the freedom of Adelaide back in 1990 after she performed at the Formula One Grand Prix there.

However, the key and its memorial plaque have now been listed on Internet auction site eBay.com and Adelaide Mayor Stephen Yarwood is furious about the impending sale.

He says, "[I am[ exceptionally disappointed ... I just think that it is more a reflection on her than the city of Adelaide. It must be very embarrassing for her if she is selling it because she needs the money."

The city's former mayor, Steve Condous, who presented Cher with the honor, adds, "I think that's pretty poor. I'm disappointed. I would have thought that getting the key to a city like Adelaide would have had some value to her, but obviously it doesn't because she wouldn't have got rid of it [sic]. I've been given a couple of keys to cities and I felt pretty privileged to be given those. If she didn't want to keep it she should have returned it back to the city."

On Sunday, the item had reached a price of more than $80,000 with 137 bids. The auction ends on Thursday.