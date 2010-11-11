Pop icon Cher has two big regrets about her love life: missing out on romancing Elvis Presley and Marlon Brando.

The "Believe" hitmaker, who divorced singer Sonny Bono in 1975, has enjoyed intimate relationships with a string of Hollywood's leading men over the years, including Warren Beatty, Tom Cruise and rocker Gene Simmons.

But the singer admits she let the opportunity to date the King during her youth slip by because she was so wracked with nerves.

When quizzed about her dalliances with famous fellows during an appearance on "The Late Show with David Letterman," Cher confessed Presley and "The Godfather'" star Brando were the ones who got away.

Asked about rumors she bedded Presley, Cher replied, "Almost, I got nervous, I didn't get there (to the date), I was that nervous. I wish I had.

"Marlon Brando too, I wished I had! We just hung out for a while, but I wished I'd had."

TV host Letterman went on to reel off a few more names of rumored lovers, prompting Cher to laugh off a romance with crooner Michael Bolton and admit to hooking up with Eric Clapton "once."

A stunned Cher then jokingly scolded Letterman, saying, "What is this? My life in men?!"

But she insisted the list of lovers was tame compared to those of her closest pals: "The truth is, everyone was more promiscuous than me, I promise you, all my girlfriends. It was the time too. I'd been married to Sonny for so long, 11 years, so when I got out I was excited. I wasn't quite with it."