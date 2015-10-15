Is Cher on the brink of death?

According to a report in the National Enquirer, the legendary singer has traveled to Germany to secretly undergo a cutting edge treatment in order to "cheat death."

The report maintains that Cher is battling physical ailments and emotional stress and hasn't been seen in nearly two months.

Cher, the Enquirer says, "personally directed a massive cover-up to hide the fact she was actually seeking stem cell replacement therapy not available in the U.S." The report goes on to say that friends are fearful that the end is near.

"Cher is fading fast. There's no hope for her," a source tells the tabloid.

The "Turn Back Time" songstress isn't the only singer reportedly battling health issues. This week, reports surface that Dolly Parton was suffering from stomach cancer. On Oct. 15, though, she shot down those rumors.

"It is true that I had kidney stones. I had them removed three weeks ago and I am doing just fine!" she said in a statement, adding that she's back to work. "There is absolutely no truth at all that I have stomach cancer. I love and appreciate everyone's concern."