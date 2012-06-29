WENN

Cher has upset Mormons by using a derogatory term in a Twitter attack on presidential hopeful Mitt Romney.

The pop superstar, who is a fervent Democrat, sent out a tweet on Friday, urging President Obama and his aides to get organized or risk losing November's election to Republican Romney, who is a Mormon.

Cher wrote, "I Feel if he (Obama) doesn't get all his DUCKS IN A ROW we'll b forced 2 listen 2Uncaring Richy Rich! The whitest man in MAGIC UNDERWEAR in the WH (White House)."

Her remarks have upset prominent members of the Mormon church, who wear formal garments known as "celestial underwear." The term "magic underwear" is considered offensive.

Mormons took to Twitter in droves to take aim at Cher, with one calling her an "anti-Mormon bigot", and another stating, "I guess she is another example of a celebrity who surrounds themselves with people who always tell them what they want to hear so that they don't have

to think before they speak or tweet in this case."