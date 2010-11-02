"DWTS" fans were shocked Tuesday when Rick Fox was eliminated, even though he earned his highest scores Monday night.

But no one was more surprised than his professional partner, Cheryl Burke.

"I have to say, this is the most shocking elimination I've ever been through in 10 seasons," she told UsMagazine.com after the show.

Referring to Bristol Palin (who survived another round despite scoring the lowest Monday), Burke, 26, told Us, "It just shows the fans that they really need to vote to keep their favorites safe."

Despite being voted off, Fox, 41, told Us, "This has been a positive experience in so many ways. It challenges you to step up as a performer, but it also helps with communication in different ways, with my daughter, my girlfriend [actress Eliza Dushku], my family members and business associates, outside of this experience. It's made me a stronger person, and it's made my relationships stronger."

Fox said he'll miss "being in the ballroom," but he isn't done with dancing.

"I'm still just soaking up this whole experience," he told Us. "I just want to stay in the moment before moving on."

