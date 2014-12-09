Cheryl Burke is leaving “Dancing with the Stars” for a new variety show on NBC. There had been speculation that the pro dancer could possibly become a “DWTS” judge, but instead she’ll strike out on her own on a new network, in the still-unnamed project. The move has been confirmed by multiple outlets.

No official announcement has been made by NBC, but Burke’s new show is (not surprisingly) expected to be a competition reality series debuting in 2015. She’ll be joined by other stars, who have not been revealed.

Burke has been a popular pro on “Dancing with the Stars,” winning Season 2 while paired with Drew Lachey and Season 3 while teamed with Emmitt Smith. She danced with Antonio Sabato, Jr. on the most recent “DWTS” season. Burke’s contract with ABC just expired.

Burke’s departure comes on the heels of the news that Len Goodman, who has anchored the judges’ panel for a decade, will not be returning to “Dancing with the Stars.” Former dancer Julianne Hough already joined Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli at the table this year. It’s not known whether there will be an addition to the panel in the wake of Goodman’s exit.