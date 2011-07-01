Singer Kenny Chesney has been honored for his toned physique - he has been named the "Fittest Man in Country Music."

The "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy" hitmaker beat out Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Blake Shelton for the prestigious title in a Men's Health magazine contest.

Chesney credits the win on his efforts to take care of himself when he's on the road.

He says, "It's a demanding way of life, out here on the road. I just try to be mentally and physically in the best shape possible... I love the way I feel when I'm done (at the gym). I know I've accomplished something and I'm in a good mood the rest of the day because of it.

"I grew up with a family where everything revolved around food. I love to eat. But I'm very conscious of what I put in my body now... You'd be amazed at what you can do in a short amount of time to get a burn in, to feel healthier."