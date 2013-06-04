CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago blues piano player Piano C. Redo, who performed with Muddy Waters, B.B King, Fats Domino and Buddy Guy before being paralyzed in 2006, has died.

Red's son, James Britton, confirmed Tuesday that his 79-year-old father died Monday. He says his father's health had been deteriorating since the shooting that paralyzed him. Red was shot during a robbery.

In a news release, publicist June Rosner says Red spent years driving a cab by day and playing in the city's blues clubs at night. She says Red began playing professionally in Chicago at age 19.

His given name was Cecil Fain. He was 16 years old and living in Atlanta when his professional career began.

In 1999, Red released a CD entitled "Cab Driving Man."