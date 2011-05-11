CHICAGO (AP) -- Oprah Winfrey now has a street to call her own.

On Wednesday, Mayor Richard Daley, in one of his last official acts before he leaves office next week, stopped by her studio to rename a street outside Harpo Studios where Winfrey tapes her show "Oprah Winfrey Way."

Winfrey is widely credited with helping transform a gritty part of the city into a thriving neighborhood, as her beige building with the giant silver `O' proved to be a magnet for young professionals and families.

Winfrey is the latest of more than 1,000 celebrities, religious leaders and activists and others who have been honored with street signs in Chicago. Michael Jordan, Siskel and Ebert, Hugh Hefner and Frank Sinatra have been honored over the years — Sinatra twice as it turns out.