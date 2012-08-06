CUMMINGTON, Mass. (AP) -- An award-winning children's book illustrator is recovering after an attack in her Massachusetts home by a shovel-wielding teenager.

Jane Dyer tells The Daily Hampshire Gazette ( http://bit.ly/QbficW) the 14-year-old boy entered her Cummington home on July 26 and struck her in the back of the head with the shovel.

He continued to beat her while she lay on the floor. He left and was arrested about a half hour later.

She suffered blunt-force injuries and a wound to her head requiring five surgical staples. She says she has no idea why he attacked her.

Prosecutors say the boy was arraigned on charges including home invasion and assault to murder.

Dyer has illustrated children's books including the "Cookies" series by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, and "Time for Bed" by Mem Fox.

———

Information from: Daily Hampshire Gazette (Northampton, Mass.), http://www.gazettenet.com