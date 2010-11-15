SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) -- Singer Olivia Newton-John had a very special guest join her on stage during a concert in Chile's capital: Edison Pena, the rescued miner with a passion for Elvis Presley songs.

Pena often broke out in song to keep up the spirits of the miners trapped underground. And it turns out he also can sing duets. He joined Newton-John on the song "Tell me more, tell me more" from the musical "Grease" and got a big ovation.

Pena met Newton-John on a Chilean talk show the night before and she asked him to join her on stage Monday night before 10,000 fans.

Pena says "being on stage was incredible."

