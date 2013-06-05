LONDON (AP) — They're askew and out of focus, but a set of photos taken by a talented Russian chimpanzee have sold at auction for 50,000 pounds ($76,680).

The blurry images of Moscow's Red Square by simian snapper Mikki were part of a sale of Russian photography at Sotheby's in London.

They were snapped up Wednesday by a Russian buyer.

Mikki, a performer with the Moscow Circus, was trained to take pictures in the 1990s by Russian conceptualist artists Vitaly Komar and Alexander Melamid as part of a project to challenge concepts of artistic value.

The sale also included images of Mikki taken by the duo.

Jo Vickery of Sotheby's contemporary art department said, "You know when people say with contemporary art, 'I could do that', this really talks to that."