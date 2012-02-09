SHANGHAI, China (AP) -- Celebrity author Han Han has filed a defamation lawsuit in Shanghai against a writer who alleges some of Han's prolific works were penned by others.

Han, a novelist and race-car driver popular among young Chinese, and muckraking science writer Fang Shimin have squared off in China's lively blogosphere over the claims.

A notice on the website of Shanghai's Putuo District Court seen Friday said the court had accepted the lawsuit. No details were given.

Fang, whose pen name is Fang Zhouzi, is known for crusading against fraud in scientific research. He has alleged that some of Han's works were written by Han's father, the novelist and magazine writer Han Renjun. Han Han has denied the accusations.