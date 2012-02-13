BEIJING (AP) -- China's TV governing body has told broadcasters they will be limited in the number of imported series they can show.

The State Administration of Radio, Film and Television said late Monday that under the new rules, no foreign TV series may be shown during the prime-time hours of 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and that overseas-produced shows can take up no more than 25 percent of the total broadcast time each day.

The rules also say that domestic channels will not be allowed to show too much programming from any one country or region.

The move comes in a politically sensitive year for China, with a change in leadership planned, and after President Hu Jintao said the Communist Party needs to get more control over Chinese culture.