NEW YORK (AP) — Chita Rivera will celebrate her 80th birthday doing what she does best — performing a show that benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Two-time Tony Award-winning singer, dancer and actress will play the August Wilson Theatre on Oct. 7 in a show written by Terrence McNally and directed by Graciela Daniele.

Says Rivera: "A girl only turns 80 once in her life, thank God, and I want everyone there as proof."

The performer, one of the stars of the recent musical "The Mystery Of Edwin Drood," actually turned 80 on Jan. 23.

She originated some of theater's most memorable roles, including Anita in 1957's "West Side Story," Rose in 1960's "Bye Bye Birdie," Velma in 1975's "Chicago" and the title role in 1993's "Kiss of the Spider Woman."

Online: http://www.broadwaycares.org