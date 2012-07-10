In addition to the numerous blockbusters she has under her belt, Chloe Grace Moretz, 15, can now add a big-time ad campaign to her resume.

On Wednesday, Aeropostale announced that the Dark Shadows star will serve as their company's first-ever celebrity brand ambassador, sharing exclusive images from Moretz's ad campaign with Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Red carpet newcomers

"It's so exciting! I absolutely love Aeropostale so much, and I'm so excited to bring my artistic and very fashion-y feeling to this really great, young brand," Moretz told Us recently about her exciting new gig. "I have been an Aero fan for a very long time . . . ever since I was a little kid, I've definitely been wearing their stuff."

The busy young actress -- who is currently reprising Sissy Spacek's iconic role in an upcoming remake of Carrie -- also said she doesn't plan on slowing down at all to fete her latest accomplishment.

PHOTOS: What's your nail polish personality?

"Right after I [left] the Aeropostale shoot, I headed back to Toronto, and I'll be back to filming," Moretz confessed. "I woke up at 4 a.m. today! But filming Carrie has been a lot of fun!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Chloe Grace Moretz Named Aeropostale's First-Ever Celeb Brand Ambassador