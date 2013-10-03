Chloe Sevigny: 'I'd rather cut off my pinkie than Google myself'

By Chris Gardner

Don't ask Chloe Sevigny to Google herself. She'd rather harm herself than dig through search results that would inevitably return information about her reputation on and off-screen. Luckily, the folks at Town & Country magazine didn't make such a request, instead opting to quiz the actress on who she used to hang with in high school and how she finds her way through Hollywood ...

On getting the acting bug early:

"I saw 'Annie' in kindergarten. And then I was like, 'I want to do that.'"

