Chloe Sevigny: 'I'd rather cut off my pinkie than Google myself'
By Chris Gardner
Don't ask Chloe Sevigny to Google herself. She'd rather harm herself than dig through search results that would inevitably return information about her reputation on and off-screen. Luckily, the folks at Town & Country magazine didn't make such a request, instead opting to quiz the actress on who she used to hang with in high school and how she finds her way through Hollywood ...
RELATED: More exclusive photos of Chloe Sevigny in Town & Country
On getting the acting bug early:
"I saw 'Annie' in kindergarten. And then I was like, 'I want to do that.'"
Keep clicking for more photos and quotes from Chloe's Town & Country ...
By Chris Gardner
Don't ask Chloe Sevigny to Google herself. She'd rather harm herself than dig through search results that would inevitably return information about her reputation on and off-screen. Luckily, the folks at Town & Country magazine didn't make such a request, instead opting to quiz the actress on who she used to hang with in high school and how she finds her way through Hollywood ...
RELATED: More exclusive photos of Chloe Sevigny in Town & Country
On getting the acting bug early:
"I saw 'Annie' in kindergarten. And then I was like, 'I want to do that.'"
Keep clicking for more photos and quotes from Chloe's Town & Country ...