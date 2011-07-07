You can thank the Internet for giving "All My Children" and "One Life to Live" a new lease on life.

ABC has licensed the iconic soaps to media and production company Prospect Park for an exclusive, multi-year, multi-platform deal that enables the fan-favorite shows to continue beyond their finale dates on ABC (the final episode of "All My Children" airs September 23, while the final episode of "One Life to Live" airs in January, 2012).

According to Prospect Park, the shows will continue to be delivered with the same quality and in the same format and length. Since they will no longer air on ABC, the soaps will be delivered to consumers via online formats and additional emerging platforms, including internet enabled television sets. More details will be forthcoming from Prospect Park.

Fans launched a huge campaign to save the long-running soap operas, with thousands on ET's Facebook page alone protesting the cancellations.

"We are privileged to continue the legacy of two of the greatest programs to air on daytime television, and are committed to delivering the storylines, characters and quality that audiences have come to love for over 40 years," say Rich Frank and Jeff Kwatinetz of Prospect Park. "'All My Children' and 'One Life to Live' are television icons, and we are looking forward to providing anytime, anywhere viewing to their loyal community of millions."

The duo adds, "Technology changes the way the public can and will view television shows. Now that there are so many devices available in addition to television sets, viewers are taking advantage of watching shows wherever they are and on any number of devices. The driving force in making the switch and attracting new audiences is to have outstanding programs that people want to watch. We believe that by continuing to produce the shows in their current hour format and with the same quality, viewers will follow the show to our new, online network."

Related stories on ETonline.com:Watch: 'Big Brother' is Back With a Twist