"Glee" star Chord Overstreet is opening up about his relationship with Emma Roberts, confirming to Ryan Seacrest that the actress is indeed his girlfriend and that the two are "having a blast together."

Chord talked about the recent re-emergence of his Trouty Mouth character, Sam, on "Glee" and how he spent time away from the show writing his own music -- including love songs.

When Seacrest asked whether he had personally ever gone through a painful breakup, Chord responded, "No, I always kind of avoided that."

Chord was then asked the current state of his love life and said that things are going very well with Emma. "Everything's good right now -- we have a blast together." And how serious is it? "I mean, we're having fun and we get along," he said.