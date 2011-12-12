Chord Overstreet Talks Romance With Emma Roberts
"Glee" star Chord Overstreet is opening up about his relationship with Emma Roberts, confirming to Ryan Seacrest that the actress is indeed his girlfriend and that the two are "having a blast together."
Chord talked about the recent re-emergence of his Trouty Mouth character, Sam, on "Glee" and how he spent time away from the show writing his own music -- including love songs.
When Seacrest asked whether he had personally ever gone through a painful breakup, Chord responded, "No, I always kind of avoided that."
Chord was then asked the current state of his love life and said that things are going very well with Emma. "Everything's good right now -- we have a blast together." And how serious is it? "I mean, we're having fun and we get along," he said.
