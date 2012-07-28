NEW YORK (AP) -- The choreographer of a somber segment in the London Olympics opening ceremony says he's disappointed that NBC decided not to show it to an American audience.

Londoner Akram Khan created the segment, described as an expression of the struggle between life and death. Spectators were asked to display pictures of loved ones who could not be there. NBC didn't show the segment Friday night, instead airing Ryan Seacrest's interview with swimmer Michael Phelps.

Khan said that he was disappointed and that maybe NBC thought the segment was too truthful.

Some in the British press interpreted the segment as a tribute to victims of the 2005 terrorist attacks in London. But NBC said it was never presented as such.