Chris Brown should keep his hands to himself.

The singer was recently accused of robbery, according to CBS Miami. On February 19, Brown and rapper Tyga were leaving Cameo nightclub when a fan named Shanae Spann followed them outside to Brown's car.

When Brown got into his black Bentley, Spann pulled out her iPhone and snapped a picture of the "Forever" singer. According to Spann, Brown, 23, reached through the car window and grabbed the mobile device from her hands.

"Bitch, you ain't going to put that on no website," Brown said, according to the police report. Brown then rolled up his window and drove away with Spann's iPhone.

"He has not been arrested [or charged]. The state attorney's office is really handling most of this," Miami Beach Police Department public information officer Deborah Doty tells Us Weekly. "We completed the investigation and turned it over to the state attorney's office. They will do an investigation and the state attorney will decide if there will be a warrant issued or not."

This isn't the first time Brown has been in trouble with the law; he was sentenced to five years probation for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna before the 2009 Grammy Awards.

The exes -- who have been hooking up on-and-off for the past year -- released two duets, "Birthday Cake" and "Turn Up the Music," on Tuesday.

