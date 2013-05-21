Embattled R&B star Chris Brown suffered more car trouble on Tuesday when he accidentally hit another motorist while driving through Beverly Hills, Calif., with his on-again girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

RELATED: Best TMI tweets

After crashing his Porsche into a wall back in February, Brown was taking down insurance details again after he reportedly rear-ended a black Mercedes.

RELATED: 2013 Billboard Music Awards

Brown and Tran were on their way to the studio when the accident happened on Tuesday afternoon.

X17.com reports no one was hurt and the police were not called to the scene.

RELATED: All apologies: A 'deeply embarrassed' Reese Witherspoon and more celebrity mea culpas

Brown split from model Tran last year to embark on a new romance with another ex, Rihanna, but that relationship has since fizzled out and the "Kiss Kiss" hit maker appears to be back with his former flame.