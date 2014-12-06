Chris Brown blasted Karrueche Tran on Instagram Saturday night, Dec. 6, just a few hours after she blamed their breakup on his alleged mistreatment of her. In his response, Brown accused Tran of cheating on him with his longtime nemesis, Drake.

As Gossip Cop reported, Brown and Tran’s on-and-off relationship recently came to yet another end, with the singer declaring “I’m single… F--- that b----” at a Los Angeles concert on Friday night, Dec. 5. Tran responded via Twitter, writing, “N----- be in they feelings when you break up with them lol.” She elaborated Saturday evening, Dec. 6, as Gossip Cop reported, posting on Instagram, “I refuse to be repeatedly mistreated especially by someone who claims to love me. That’s not love. And if that’s what you define as love then I don’t want it.”

Brown reacted by ripping Tran, and giving a very different explanation for their latest split. “We’ve got scars, some of them u gave me, some of them I’ve caused. That ride or die act we have been fooling the world with obviously ain’t working. I was locked up for damn near 4 months and only got 1 visit from you while u was hosting parties and taking secret trips to Toronto, going on dates with Drake!” he wrote on Instagram.

Brown continued, “When this relationship first started u knew what it was and even participated in threesomes. I slowed all that s--- down. So let’s not try to save face for public opinion because I don’t need to play victim so people can take my side. All these celebrity n----- ain’t s--- and focus only on themselves. I made it clear to the world who my girl was and made your life equal to mine even at the cost of me not focusing on my career at times.” He added, “So miss me wit the bulls---. Now yall know the real.”

Drake and Brown, of course, have feuded for years, largely over Rihanna, but they actually participated in a ESPY Awards sketch together earlier this year. Neither Drake nor Tran have responded to Brown’s accusations, which he has since deleted from his Instagram.