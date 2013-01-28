Chris Brown is apparently feeling crucified by reports that he physically assaulted fellow R&B star Frank Ocean. On Monday, Jan. 28, the 23-year-old rapper posted a new photo on Instagram of Jesus on the cross, with a cryptic caption about his state of mind.

"Painting the way I feel today," he captioned the shot. "Though he seems to have a hard time taking his own advice, Brown also added, "Focus on what matters!"

The alleged altercation with Ocean, 24, occurred at a West Hollywood parking lot on Sunday, Jan. 28. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirmed that "Chris Brown and the victim were involved in an altercation over a parking space. The altercation allegedly led to Chris Brown punching the victim."

"Got jumped by chris and a couple guys. lol," Ocean tweeted after the incident. "Cut my finger now I can't play w two hands at the Grammys."

Brown has never been very good at turning the other cheek and walking away from a fight. In July 2012, he denied reports that he made a homophobic slur against Ocean, who had recently revealed he was bisexual. The "Don't Wake Me Up" singer was involved in a brawl brow with rapper Drake in June 2012. The fight was reportedly over Rihanna, who Brown has recently reunited with after assaulting her in 2009.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Chris Brown Compares Himself to Jesus on the Cross After Frank Ocean Fight