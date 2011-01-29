Chris Brown completes domestic violence program
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Chris Brown has completed a domestic violence counseling program required as part of the singer's guilty plea to assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna nearly two years ago.
RELATED: Chris Brown: 'I escape worries through art'
On Friday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Patricia Schnegg congratulated the 21-year-old R&B performer for finishing the yearlong program.
As a result of completing the required counseling, Brown will no longer have to appear in court every three months for progress report hearings.
RELATED: Trouble with the Law, 2010
Brown is serving five years of probation after pleading guilty last year to assaulting pop star Rihanna in a rented sports car after a pre-Grammy Awards party.
RELATED: Tweets from Hollywood's most famous d-bags
City News Service reports the judge said she would consider lifting the protective order against Brown at a later date. The order requires Brown to stay at least 100 yards away from Rihanna.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- May. 31, 2018 See which stars expanded their families this year