Twitter is Chris Brown-free -- for now, at least.

The controversial "Don't Wake Me Up" singer, 24, deleted his official account on the micro-blogging site over the weekend following an extended, often explicit Twitter war with comic writer Jenny Johnson.

Brown (who celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday in Europe with Rihanna) and Johnson first got into it when Johnson replied to one of Brown's tweets. "I know! Being a worthless piece of s--- can really age a person," Johnson wrote of Brown's tweet "I look old as f---! I'm only 23."

The R&B singer's response? "Take them teeth out when u sucking my d--- HOE."

As Brown continued to hurl X-rated, vile insults, Johnson then corrected Brown's spelling and added, "Your mom must be so proud of you," and referenced the star's infamous 2009 assault of Rihanna, 24.

In addition to several not-fit-for-print jibes, Brown called her "worthless" and a "thirsty bitch."

Quipped Johnson: "I have zero respect for a person who seems unapologetic for the terrible crime he committed and shows no signs of changing."

One of Brown's final tweets before deleting his profile on Sunday night: "Just ask Rihanna if she mad????"

For her part, Rihanna posted an Instagram photo of her on-again beau sleeping shirtless in her bed on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Chris Brown Deletes Twitter After Nasty Feud with Writer Jenny Johnson

