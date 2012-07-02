The war is certainly not over.

It's been nearly three weeks since Chris Brown, Drake and their posses got into a brawl at an NYC club, but Brown is not ready to move on.

The 23-year-old rapper released a remixed version of Chief Keef's track "I Don't Like" on Saturday through Djorator.com. Brown is joined by the Game in the new track and takes aim at Drake, 25, by attacking his courage.

Although he doesn't mention the "Take Care" rapper by name, Brown raps about their June 14 brawl that left five people injured. "'They throwin' bottles, I'm throwin' models," he says in one verse. And he challenges him to another fight, rapping, "This head up, my bread up, one on one, what you scared, bruh? Matter fact, take care bruh…"

Drake's rep shared his take on nasty fight, telling Us Weekly, "Drake did not participate in any wrongdoing of any kind last night at W.i.P. He was on his way out of the club when the altercation began. He did not engage in any activity which resulted in injury to person or damage to property."

And an eyewitness at the nightclub told Us, "It was entourage versus entourage, never Drake versus Chris...It was lot of pushing and shoving. People were picking up ice buckets in case they had to throw it. They tore the club apart. It was bad. People went to the hospital!"

Drake has not yet commented on Brown's new track targeted at him. He skipped Sunday's BET Awards in L.A., which Brown did attend.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Chris Brown Disses Drake in New Song