WASHINGTON (AP) — Singer Chris Brown is scheduled to appear in a District of Columbia court for what would be a third attempt at a plea deal to resolve an assault case that dates to October 2013.

According to court filings, Brown was scheduled to appear in D.C. Superior Court on Friday for a plea hearing but was unable due to travel issues. The hearing was rescheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Bill Miller, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney, confirmed Brown is due in court. But he declined to comment on the case.

In January and June, Brown rejected plea deals on a misdemeanor assault charge. At the time of the incident, Brown was on probation in California for a 2009 attack on his then-girlfriend singer Rihanna.

Brown's attorney, Stuart Sears, declined to comment on the case.