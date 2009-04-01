Chris Brown has been passing the time until his April 6 arraignment for allegedly beating Rihanna by playing basketball in his home state.

The singer -- who is free on $500,000 bail after being charged with two felonies for the February attack -- was spotted hamming it up for the cameras with the female University of Mary Washington basketball team Tuesday afternoon, a TMZ.com photo shows.

Ironically, the school is currently in the middle of its "White Ribbon Campaign," a week devoted to raising awareness about violence toward women.

On Monday, the Los Angeles District Attorney denied rumors that Rihanna wouldn't participate in the case against Brown. Her lawyer Donald Etra also reiterated she would cooperate in legal proceedings.

Brown faces four years and eight months in prison if convicted.