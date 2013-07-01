Is Karrueche Tran letting bygones be bygones? Chris Brown's on-again, off-again girlfriend showed nothing but love for the "Fine China" singer at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 30 -- more than hinting that the pair is officially back together.

"My baby. Good luck today," Tran, 25, captioned a snap of the couple prior to the awards show. In it, she has an arm around Brown, 24, who sits on the steps of a trailer, leaning into her shoulder.

Though neither Tran nor Brown have publicly commented on the status of their relationship, the pair have been getting increasingly close since Brown and Rihanna pulled the plug on their own volatile relationship back in early May.

"Imma do it solo," he said of Rihanna in a radio interview with Australian radio show The Kyle and Jackie Show at the time. "I mean, at the end of the day, shawty doing her own thang, she on the road. It's always gonna be love. I'm a grown man, just gotta fast forward."

Tran was conspicuously present at Brown's 24th birthday celebration in Hollywood on May 3, but didn't seem happy that the R&B singer's attention wasn't solely on her.

"She didn't look very happy," an insider told Us at the time. "He didn't appear to be paying much attention to her and was partying around a lot of girls."

The trio have had a complicated history, to say the least. Brown and Tran split in October 2012 after a rollercoaster, yearlong relationship -- and Brown reconnected with Rihanna shortly afterward. Tran has previously spoken out about having to deal with the fallout and ongoing hate from Rihanna's loyal fans.

"It was very hard," she told Rolling Out magazine of the situation. "I try my best just ignore the negativity, which is hard for me because it's a lot to deal with. But I try to keep a positive mind and stay strong and not put energy into it."

Brown, meanwhile, has admitted to being in love with "two people," in a video he posted shortly after the split. "When you share history with somebody, then you tend to fall in love with somebody else, it's kinda difficult," he explained in the video.

"Is there such a thing as loving two people?" he continued. "I don't' know if that's possible, but for me, I feel like that."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Chris Brown, Karrueche Tran Party Together After BET Awards: Pictures