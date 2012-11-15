Chris Brown lands a modeling contract

UsWeekly

Chris Brown is ready for his close-up!

The controversial "Turn Up the Music" singer, 23, has landed a modeling contract with Wilhelmina, WWD reported Nov. 15. Joining the agency's artist management division, Brown will work with Wilhelmina in hopes of landing new fashion and beauty endorsements.

"Art and style has always played a significant role in my life -- it's evolved with me throughout my career," Brown said in a statement of his new gig.

Three years after assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna, Brown -- who made waves when dressing as a terrorist for Halloween -- is considered a marketable brand by his new employers. "Chris Brown is a ... multifaceted artist with a unique take on style, and we are excited to translate and extend his brand," Taylor Hendrich, the director of Wilhelmina Men, told WWD of the agency's newest client.

For his part, Brown does not feel the need to continue to apologize for his past behavior. "I can't hate people for making judgment on me or making a decision of liking me or not liking me," he told MTV during a "This Is How I Made It" interview earlier this month. "All I can do is try to be better as a person, and I'm good with knowing everything isn't always going to be perfect."

Brown joins the ranks of Wilhelmina's other celebrity clients, including Fergie, Natasha Bedingfield and Keri Hilson.

