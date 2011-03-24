Chris Brown has reportedly parted ways with his publicist just days after he exploded in a temper tantrum after a tense TV interview.

Brown will no longer be represented by spokeswoman Tammy Brook, the New York Post's Page Six reported on Friday.

News of the development comes just three days after Brown lost his temper and allegedly smashed a window following his appearance on "Good Morning America," during which he was quizzed about his assault on ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

He apologized for the outburst, saying, "I just wanted to release the anger that I had inside me because I felt that I worked so hard for this music and ... I felt like people kept just trying to take it away from me. So yes, I got very emotional, and I wanna apologize for acting like that."

Brown's bad-boy behavior hasn't stopped fans from buying his music, though. Billboard projects that his "F.A.M.E." album will debut at No. 1 next week.

