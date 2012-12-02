Chris Brown is back on Twitter, but it's his Instagram account that's getting all the attention now.

The 23-year-old singer shared a sexy photo of himself hanging out with Rihanna on Sunday, Dec. 2.

"What would music today sound like if these kids didn't exist?" Brown wrote as the caption. In the photo, Brown poses with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth as Rihanna, 24, lounges next to him in a bra and underwear, with a camouflage blanket wrapped around her.

PHOTOS: Rihanna through the years

Brown isn't the first one to share a provocative photo of the two. On Nov. 29, Rihanna posted a sexy snapshot of herself straddling Brown while giving him a bear hug. The controversial twosome has rekindled their friendship, and even celebrated Thanksgiving together.

The "Don't Wake Me Up" singer also reinstated his Twitter account over the weekend after shutting it down on Nov. 25 following an explicit fight with comedian Jenny Johnson. In the heated exchange, Johnson called the R&B star an "piece of s--t" and Brown called her a "thirsty bitch."

PHOTOS: Nasy celeb feuds

In a blog post for GQ on Nov. 30, Johnson admitted the argument was "not [her] finest hour," adding, "I won't say I regret what I did, but I will say I have learned from it."

PHOTOS: On again couples

In an interview with XXL magazine (before his Twitter war with Johnson occurred), Brown said he's "smartened up" and is more mature now. "I used to use my Twitter account to vent, but now I mostly use it for marketing and promotions," he explained. "Even if the media asks me something, if it's cool then it's, 'What's up?' But if it's anything that's too negative, I don't care to respond."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Chris Brown Posts Sexy Instagram Picture of Rihanna in Her Bra, Returns to Twitter