Chris Brown's attorney is seeking L.A. police records to try to determine who leaked information -- including the photo of a bruised and battered Rihanna that was sent to TMZ -- about the 20-year-old singer's alleged beating of his girlfriend.

Mark Geragos, Brown's lawyer, filed two motions Wednesday in the L.A. Superior Court seeking all police records involving the department's own internal affairs investigation and the personnel records of 24 LAPD staff, including officers and supervisors, Usmagazine.com confirms.

Geragos wrote that he wants the documents to see if he can discredit or attack the credibility of police witnesses during a preliminary hearing in early June. Geragos wrote that if the files contain evidence of police misconduct, they may form a basis for the case against Brown to be dismissed.

The circumstances surrounding the leaked photo remain a priority for Geragos.

"This highly prejudicial photograph was sold by a LAPD officer to the entertainment website [TMZ]," Geragos wrote. "The purpose of the leak was necessarily for profit and to vilify Mr. Brown and poison the potential jury pool."

He added that the photo -- which he said "violates a variety of criminal and regulatory prohibitions" -- was seen by "hundreds of thousands of viewers" and remains on TMZ.

Although the LAPD is still involved in their own investigation regarding the photo, the Associated Press reports that a department spokesman said Thursday morning there was no update.

The motions are scheduled to be heard May 28.