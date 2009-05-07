LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Chris Brown's attorney is seeking police records to try to find out who leaked info about the alleged beating of Rihanna.

Attorney Mark Geragos filed a motion Wednesday in Los Angeles, seeking police personnel and investigative records.

Geragos wrote that he wants the documents to see if he can discredit or attack the credibility of police witnesses during a preliminary hearing in early June.

He also wants the files of a police investigation into the leaking of a photo of a bruised and battered Rihanna that was leaked to celebrity gossip Web site TMZ.

Brown was arrested Feb. 8 after an apparent fight with his then-girlfriend Rihanna.

The 20-year-old was later charged with felony assault and making criminal threats.