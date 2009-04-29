Chris Brown's Lawyer Wants Rihanna Case Dismissed
Chris Brown's lawyer says he wants the Rihanna case dismissed because of leaks. (In February, Los Angeles police launched an internal investigation to determine who released a picture that shows a bruised and battered Rihanna the night of the Feb. 8 attack.)
"The leaks can form the basis for a motion to dismiss the case in regards to outrageous governmental misconduct," attorney Mark Geragos tells E! News.
On Wednesday, L.A. Superior Court Judge Patricia Schnegg granted Geragos a delay in the case (Brown was not present).
See Chris Brown's previous court appearance
The next hearing has been set for May 28. A judge then will decide whether there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial, which would likely begin in June.
But Brown -- who has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts (assault and making criminal threats) -- could reach a plea deal with prosecutors before then.
See photos of Chris and Rihanna's happier days
On Wednesday, Los Angeles Police Department also agreed to hand over three rings and a set of earrings obtained the night of the attack. Rihanna's lawyer, Donald Etra, had requested a judge's order for the items' return last week after the companies that loaned her them wanted them back.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Oct. 22, 2018 Count down the 25 best TV spinoffs of all time!
- 11 hours ago These celebs are pregnant or expecting babies!