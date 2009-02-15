LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Chris Brown, who was arrested a week ago in connection with a domestic violence investigation, says he is "sorry and saddened" over what happened.

In a brief statement released through publicist Michael Sitrick on Sunday, Brown says he is seeking counseling from loved ones and family members.

He also says much of what has been reported of the Feb. 8 incident is wrong, although he doesn't elaborate.

Brown was booked by Los Angeles police on Feb. 8 for allegedly making a criminal threat. He has not been charged by the district attorney and is free on $50,000 bail while the case is under investigation.