Chris Brown's getting candid. The "X" singer, who spent three months in a Los Angeles jail earlier this year for a probation violation charge, opened up to Extra about being behind bars -- and how it changed him for the better.

“It was definitely one of the things I’ll never forget," Brown told Mario Lopez about the humbling experience. "For me, I just learned that nobody’s invincible, everybody’s equal, at the same time no amount of celebrity status, no amount of how many fans love you, no amount of anything can deter you away from the real if you make a mistake and nobody’s excusable…I think for me it was a humbling experience for me to become a man and mature.”

Brown, who recently released his sixth studio album "X," was forthcoming about his post-jail physique. "My normal weight is like 180 [and] I was 215 when I got out of jail," Brown admitted. "I couldn't fit in my jeans, fit in my clothes. I was scared to go out, I was like, 'Man, people will see me and I look fat,' so after a while I went and played a lot of basketball, a lot of cardio…[and] I was always dancing, always dancing, trying to get my body back."

The 25-year-old, who was notoriously charged with assault after beating up then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, said controlling his anger is still a work in progress. “I see my therapist twice a week, it’s amazing and I was at first adamant about it, like, ‘I don’t want to go to therapy, I’m not going to talk to anybody,’ but as I went through it and kept talking, it’s actually very therapeutic.”

The "Forever" singer went on to say therapy has been a boon.

"For me it was more of an opportunity for me to understand my feelings and understand what I was dealing with in my own life," he said. "I didn’t know how to express myself without it being anger or aggression because I felt a certain way, but now it’s more of me being able to control it and understand it."