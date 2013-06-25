Chris Brown slapped with hit-and-run charge

The Associated Press

The Los Angeles city attorney's office has charged singer Chris Brown with misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving without a valid license.

City attorney spokesman Frank Mateljan says the charges filed Tuesday involve a minor accident on May 21 in the San Fernando Valley.

If convicted, Brown would face up to one year in jail.

Arraignment is scheduled for July 15 at the Van Nuys, Calif., courthouse, but an attorney can appear on Brown's behalf.

Mateljan says the county district attorney's office will be notified of the charges and it will be up to that office and the courts to determine if the case will have any effect on Brown's felony probation in the 2009 felony assault of singer Rihanna.

A call seeking comment from a Brown representative was not immediately returned Tuesday.

Brown tweeted about the charges, posting, "I have a valid drivers license and I gave the woman the right info. She saw cameras and wanted to make a scene. ... She contacted the cops thinking of a payday from Chris Brown when I followed the proper procedures."

TMZ is reporting that if Brown is found to be guilty of the charges, he would be in violation of his probation and could be sentenced to four years in prison.

The charges come a day after allegations of a reported altercation with a woman at a California nightclub over the weekend. Deanna Giles, 24, filed a police report claiming that Brown shoved her to the ground, resulting in torn ligaments in her knee. Brown denied the accusations and has received the support of the club owner, who says that Brown did nothing wrong.

