Chris Brown gets candid on "Entertainment Tonight."

The singer sat down with Kevin Frazier and opened up about his stint in jail, where he sees himself in five years and the current state of his relationship with Rihanna.

"We're friends," he said of his ex. "Nothing too serious… We're not trying to start a life together right now, we're just having fun."

PICS: Hollywood's on-again, off-again couples

Brown's long-delayed album "X" -- which the singer says "defined" him -- has finally hit shelves, selling 145,500 copies in its first week and outperforming his last release, 2012's "Fortune." The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 behind Barbra Streisand's collaborations album "Partners."

But there's one song in particular that has Team Breezy buzzing. Speculations has swirled that "Drunk Texting," featuring the line "If by chance you're laying next to someone else right now/I hope it's the worst sex ever," is about Rih.

"Oh no, not at all," Brown said. "I think that's just the fans' perception or the media's perception at all times because of our history. But whenever we do music, people can make the assumption and that's fine because if they buy more because they think that, then go ahead and buy a thousand copies!

"But as far as me writing and going into that, I don't really try to put my focus on Rihanna every song," Brown continued. "At the end of the day it's almost six, seven years later. It's like, how many more times am I going to talk about the same situation?"

NEWS: Chris Brown's 7 most NSFW 'X' lyrics

In the wake of Ray Rice's NFL suspension, domestic violence has been at the forefront of national attention. Asked for his own advice for the athlete, Brown previously told MTV News that "it's all about how you push forward."

Now, Brown is telling Frazier exactly how he has pushed forward since facing his own demons.

"You have to forgive yourself," he said. "You can't beat yourself up over the years, because it'll just eat at you and you'll be stuck in the past. And for me, I just learned to be a more humble individual and more of a conscious person."

WATCH: Chris Brown and Ariana Grande are lovers in 'Don't Be Gone Too Long' video

So what's next for the singer? With his jail sentence behind him, Brown tells "ET" that he currently does remodeling and building maintenance as part of his community service. But he's also got an eye towards the future.

"In five years I want to be at the top, higher than the clouds," he mused. Asked how he'll get there, Brown replied: "Following my own path musically and whatever I want to do. I can't be a carbon copy of someone else. I can only be the best Chris Brown. He hasn't let me down musically yet, so I'm going to try to do him."

Frazier's interview with Brown airs on Thursday's episode of "Entertainment Tonight."