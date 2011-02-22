LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Prosecutors say Chris Brown will ask a judge to ease a restraining order barring him from being near ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

The R&B singer is expected to appear Tuesday before a judge overseeing his felony assault case.

Brown has been required to stay at least 50 yards away from Rihanna after pleading guilty to assaulting the pop singer after a pre-Grammy Awards party in 2009.

Rihanna has said through her attorney that she favors downgrading the order and removing the provisions that the pair stay away from each other.

An e-mail message to Brown's attorney, Mark Geragos, was not immediately returned.